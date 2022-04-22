Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Johannesburg Water says a power trip to the Eikenhof pump station has resulted in water shortages in areas such as Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley.
Joburg Water says it is monitoring the situation but it warns of possible low water supply.
Tshidi Madia speaks to Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli for more.
We are sitting with the Brixton, Hursthill ad Crosby systems are critically low, they experienced some thrips and they are power-related as we are told.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water
We have tankers in the area, we started dispatching tankers yesterday and we have Jojo tanks and roaming water tankers in the areas.Puleng Mopeli, Spokesperson - Joburg Water
Listen to the full interview below:
