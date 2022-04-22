Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure

The men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers have plead not guilty.

Johannesburg Infrastructure MMC, Michael Sun, says cable theft is not just a crime but economic sabotage too. He's calling for serious measures to address the issue.

Today at 15:20

Gift of the Givers continues to assit with rescue efforst by saving the day again as a truck carrying thousands of litres of water heads to KZN.

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers

