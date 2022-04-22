Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet?





Winter is settling in, flu season is amongst us and the number of positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but is this a sign of a new wave incoming?

In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivity rate.

This is a clear sign of a trend in increasing number of cases but deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation at University of KwaZulu-Natal Prof Mosa Moshabela says there has not been a clear trend in an increase in deaths and hospitalisation.

So, does this mean that we should or should not worry about the spike yet? And what did the influence of wearing a mask have on our ability to decipher between respiratory diseases?

Find that out more in the clip below.