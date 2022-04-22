Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Construction mafia has created a crisis by derailing infrastructure projects
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Tshalata. National President, National African Federation for the Building Industry
Today at 17:20
Construction mafia derailing infrastructure projects
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] Song, Book, Dish with human rights lawyer Richard Spoor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
The Money Show Explainer: Why the Central Bank's inflation target band is 3-6% and the 5.9% makes economists jittery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - kop, animal skull art
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqueline Jackie Chantler - Creative artist and Founder of Kop
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril... 22 April 2022 4:49 PM
36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video Tshidi Madia speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson  22 April 2022 4:02 PM
Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet? In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivit... 22 April 2022 2:33 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered' 702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show 21 April 2022 7:52 PM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot Media personality Penny Lebyane talks to Relebogile Mabotja about her upside of failure. 22 April 2022 3:43 PM
Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2 Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show. 22 April 2022 3:35 PM
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms. 22 April 2022 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video

22 April 2022 4:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Marijuana
Weed
Leondale high school
Dagga Day

Tshidi Madia speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson 

Following a viral “dagga day” video from social media, 36 Leondale High School pupils have been suspended.

The video showed a number of pupils in uniform smoking marijuana on the school premises.

Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson, speaks to Tshidi Madia about the incident and says a disciplinary hearing will be held for the group on Monday ahead of a meeting for the parents at the school on Sunday evening.

Mabona says there would be further investigation into the incident and how something like this was able to happen and whether any other pupils were involved.

Listen to the full interview below:




22 April 2022 4:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Marijuana
Weed
Leondale high school
Dagga Day

King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods

22 April 2022 4:49 PM

The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet?

22 April 2022 2:33 PM

In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivity rate.

Read More arrow_forward

Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure

22 April 2022 12:58 PM

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.

Read More arrow_forward

City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday

22 April 2022 12:41 PM

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says 90% of repairs have been completed and power will be restored.

Read More arrow_forward

Have you started working on your legacy?

22 April 2022 12:03 PM

Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society.

Read More arrow_forward

How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case

22 April 2022 9:26 AM

And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.

Read More arrow_forward

MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique

22 April 2022 8:58 AM

Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.

Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel

22 April 2022 8:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.

Read More arrow_forward

Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree

22 April 2022 7:01 AM

With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.

Read More arrow_forward

Social media, children and the struggles of finding justice for cyber crimes

22 April 2022 6:46 AM

John Perlman speaks to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir Berkowitz about the difficulties that come with reporting social media crimes in the digital age.

Read More arrow_forward

