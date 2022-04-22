36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video





Following a viral “dagga day” video from social media, 36 Leondale High School pupils have been suspended.

The video showed a number of pupils in uniform smoking marijuana on the school premises.

Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokesperson, speaks to Tshidi Madia about the incident and says a disciplinary hearing will be held for the group on Monday ahead of a meeting for the parents at the school on Sunday evening.

Mabona says there would be further investigation into the incident and how something like this was able to happen and whether any other pupils were involved.

