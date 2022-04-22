Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2





JOHANNESBURG – The South African State Theatre (SAST), in partnership with Akum Agency and ALTBLK, presents SAST FRINGE Season 2, featuring live performances from musicians Neo Muyanga, Muneyi, Pilani Bubu, and Thesis ZA on Sunday, 24 April.

Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show.

“We’ve never performed in Pretoria and this will also be our very first time playing the State Theatre so not only a new environment but also the opportunity for a new audience, which is always exciting,” said Thesis ZA.

Super excited for my first ever Pretoria show alongside Pilani Bubu, ThesisZA & Neo Muyanga.



If you'd like to purchase a ticket to watch just one act, it's R80. If you'd like to watch the whole show with all the acts, it's R200 for a ticket.



Tickets https://t.co/GZGrWr6cer pic.twitter.com/ZthMNx8ZQz — Muneyi Wa Makhulu (@Muneyi_) April 6, 2022

Formed in 2013, Thesis ZA is a duo consisting of vocalists Ayanda Charlie and Ondela Simakuhle.

“We met at university as part of a larger ensemble and as time went on we discovered our shared and unique approach to songwriting and composition, and the rest is history, as they say is history."

Singer-songwriter @PilaniBubu is never without a lived experience etched into her heart and mind. She tells authentic stories of inspiration, identity, and influence.

Experience her LIVE at #SASTfringeS2 this Sunday.



BOOKINGS https://t.co/EqdLbJsVkL pic.twitter.com/KvcA0BrfiU — SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) April 19, 2022

They’ve been featured on Radio 2000’s _Rising Stars _show, the duo has also performed at Jam That Sessions alongside Zoe Modiga, appeared on HecticNINE9, and a joint show with South African Music Award-nominee Msaki at the Baxter’s Masambe Theatre.

Thesis ZA's music has traces of neo-soul, R&B, Afro-soul, and jazz.

“It’s difficult to define in the traditional sense but we’d describe it as classically infused Xhosa folk.”

FALLING IN LOVE Pilani Bubu is never without a lived experience etched across her heart and mind.

“I fell in love with music at around the age of nine, that is as far back as I can remember. My first encounter with the joy that I found in music, was when I vividly recall, harmonising, improvising, and singing along to my parent’s playlist on long road trips and school holidays.”

Bubu’s father gifted her her first guitar - he bought it after noticing that she favoured the instrument in the soundtracks that accompanied these getaways.

“Our love for music only grew stronger and stronger: from middle school till university, we played violin in the school ensembles, the Johannesburg Youth Orchestra, the STEPP Youth Orchestra in Pretoria. We also began to explore our voices more in our teens from age 13 till all the way to our first jobs, singing in the Northern Gauteng Youth Choir, in classical contemporary choirs in school and university, as well as in smaller folk groups and jazzy chamber choirs”.

A LIVED EXPERIENCE FOR ALL SAST FRINGE was launched in November 2020 and has been held exclusively online but season two sees music lovers being a part of the live recording experience of musicians’ performances.

“Our goal is to continue servicing the artists and feeding our audiences with desired content as much as possible. We hope that a platform like SAST fringe, whilst it was established to create mass employment as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues growing and becoming a home for artists, where artists not only showcase their talent but also connect and develop audiences,” the theatre explained by email.

Pilani Bubu released her first album titled Journey of a Heart in 2012, the songstress then released her second album titled Warrior of Light in 2016.

Her latest album titled Folklore: Chapter 1a is said to bring about feelings of nostalgia that evoke childhood memories. She said she looked forward to exploring new music at the event.

“Individually, as Pilani Bubu, I am really excited about the opportunity to explore new music and perform with my full band in a state-of-the-art venue like the State Theatre and all it can offer. Something about the setting beckons me to be bold and allow myself and the band to fill the space with all the beautiful sounds we can offer. Even sounds that have been on my project like Marimba’s not yet explored on a live set, as well as performing with a full line of backing singers to add the vocal harmonies that our folk music deserves”.

She further said that she looked forward to a very cohesive, well-curated show by Alt Blk Continua and Akum Agency.

“Collectively, I am excited about the line-up. I think that the journey of sounds will be a seamless one. I am looking forward to all that everyone brings, so eclectic and so contemporary. South Africa is at a place where re-tuning our ears to hearing the unexpected needs us all to move as a collective. I am looking forward to a very cohesive, well-curated show by Alt Blk Continua and Akum Agency”.

Being no strangers to live performances and having toured Europe, Thesis ZA said they looked forward to making history at the State Theatre.

“It’s special because of the incredible space the State Theatre is, it’s an institution and to be part of its history is amazing. We have the KAMVA Collective of strings joining us this time and we loved the added emotive layer they added on our debut album which will be released very soon, it seemed only right to share that with people for this special moment” said Thesis ZA.

“The luxury was not enjoyed when this cutting-edge music programme was launched in November 2020 during strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions,” the theatre said.

Buy tickets at Webtickets or Pick 'n Pay stores.

This article first appeared on EWN : Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2