Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans
With travel bans being lifted in many places around the world, it’s time to jet set - and film and TV buffs can set their sights on the filming locations of some of their favourite on-screen stories.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can travel to around the world.
Bridgerton fans who are longing for the world of leisure can head to the UK where they can walk the streets of Bath. This is where many of the Netflix hit's street scenes were filmed, or head to a romantic picnic in Hyde Park to experience the real-life Bridgerton Gardens.
Those who are in the mood for something more modern can visit the filming grounds of Emily in Paris in France. Many of the Cafes we see Emily at throughout the show's two seasons can actually be visited by the public in France.
So, whether it’s a romantic dinner or a quick work coffee, travelers can immerse themselves in Emily’s fabulous lifestyle.
For a touch of nostalgia, movie fans can head to Kings Cross station in London to see a real tribute to Platform 9 Image from the Harry Potter movies or see Australia house. which served as the filming location for Gringotts bank.
Listen to the full interview below for more places you can visit:
