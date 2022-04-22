Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot





Media personality Penny Lebyane says as she grew up, she got to know that when things don't work out, it doesn't mean that you have failed.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Lebyane says not being the first woman on a drive time radio slot was a great disappointment and she took it as a reflection on her abilities as a broadcaster.

I try not to use failure a lot, its almost like disappointment or not the right timing because for me, the way we were socialised about failure is like the end or the ultimate. Penny Lebyane, Media personality

Your greatness, your purpose and your calling have nothing to do with your position and have nothing to do with your timeline, especially in your twenties. Penny Lebyane, Media personality

The visions and dreams you have for yourself as early as possible in your life are part of your lifetime. You just have to believe you will live through to archive those things. There is a reason, things take time. Penny Lebyane, Media personality

Listen to the full interview below: