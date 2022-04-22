Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot
Media personality Penny Lebyane says as she grew up, she got to know that when things don't work out, it doesn't mean that you have failed.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Lebyane says not being the first woman on a drive time radio slot was a great disappointment and she took it as a reflection on her abilities as a broadcaster.
I try not to use failure a lot, its almost like disappointment or not the right timing because for me, the way we were socialised about failure is like the end or the ultimate.Penny Lebyane, Media personality
Your greatness, your purpose and your calling have nothing to do with your position and have nothing to do with your timeline, especially in your twenties.Penny Lebyane, Media personality
The visions and dreams you have for yourself as early as possible in your life are part of your lifetime. You just have to believe you will live through to archive those things. There is a reason, things take time.Penny Lebyane, Media personality
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2
Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show.Read More
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South AfricaRead More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend
Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities to keep you on the move.Read More
Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Zoë Modiga says it's important to have songs that capture thanksgiving.Read More
Uber SA: Some drivers don’t accept short trips – we know, and we’re fixing it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Uber sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra.Read More