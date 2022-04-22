‘Just Duet’ father-daughter singing duo release album after going viral
Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard are a father-daughter singing due who went viral for their rendition of The Prayer during lockdown 2020.
After not seeing their family and friend for some time, they decided to just post a video singing to them and it blew up on social media, with the pair even being mistaken for relatives of Andrea Bocelli.
It was on Easter Sunday and we decided, because we couldn’t see our family and friends, we would put a song out and it went viral on social media.Adrian Galliard, the father from the singing duo
Both told Relebogile Mabotja that they had been singing from a young age and Emma-Jean said she always remembered watching her dad perform and singing with him since she was probably only two years old.
To hear more of their story, listen to the interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot
Media personality Penny Lebyane talks to Relebogile Mabotja about her upside of failure.Read More
Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2
Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show.Read More
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South AfricaRead More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More
Your guide to indoor events in this rainy Joburg weekend
Avoid the weekend cabin fever and get out the house for some family fun and social time with these interesting indoor activities to keep you on the move.Read More
Zoë Modiga eager to showcase gratitude in upcoming show called UKUBONGA
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Zoë Modiga says it's important to have songs that capture thanksgiving.Read More