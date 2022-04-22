Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
'Just Duet' father-daughter singing duo release album after going viral

22 April 2022 6:30 PM
by Keely Goodall
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard about their musical journey following their viral video in 2020.

Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard are a father-daughter singing due who went viral for their rendition of The Prayer during lockdown 2020.

After not seeing their family and friend for some time, they decided to just post a video singing to them and it blew up on social media, with the pair even being mistaken for relatives of Andrea Bocelli.

It was on Easter Sunday and we decided, because we couldn’t see our family and friends, we would put a song out and it went viral on social media.

Adrian Galliard, the father from the singing duo

Both told Relebogile Mabotja that they had been singing from a young age and Emma-Jean said she always remembered watching her dad perform and singing with him since she was probably only two years old.

To hear more of their story, listen to the interview below:




