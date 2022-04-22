We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity boss and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
Scopa met with the Eskom board during a visit to Megawatt Park on Friday.
A heated exchange erupted between Mavuso and Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing and for the ANC-led government.
#Eskom's #BusisiweMavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Scopa after a heated exchange in which she said they would not be the "fall guys" for the ANC-led government's failures. More to follow.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2022
🎥 Supplied pic.twitter.com/pr30oWevgK
In a tweet in response to the walkout, Hlengwa said the ANC mess was not in dispute but Friday’s meeting was for the board and Eskom executives to account. He added that Mavuso was an Eskom board member and accordingly she had to account for the institution the ANC had deployed her to.
The #ANC Mess is NOT in dispute...— Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP #🇿🇦 #😷 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) April 22, 2022
Today's SCOPA Parliamentary meeting was for the #Eskom Board and Eskom Executives to account. Ms Busisiwe Mavuso is an Eskom Board Member and accordingly she must account for the Institution the ANC has deployed her to, Qha!
This article first appeared on EWN : We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
More from Local
King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods
The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video
Tshidi Madia speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokespersonRead More
Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet?
In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivity rate.Read More
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.Read More
City Power confident that Eldos electricity will be restored on Friday
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says 90% of repairs have been completed and power will be restored.Read More
Have you started working on your legacy?
Clement Manyathela interrogates what legacy means to various people in society.Read More
How Richard Mdluli is stringing State along in his decade-long corruption case
And the State has now launched a bid to force the start of the trial, arguing in papers before the Pretoria High Court that 'justice delayed is justice denied'.Read More
MPs concerned over reports that SA soldiers ate rotten meat while in Mozambique
Members of Parliament’s joint defence committee have expressed concern over reports of soldiers getting food poisoning after eating rotten meat in Mozambique.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa was assassinated, it's not a botched robbery - Gerrie Nel
Bongani Bingwa chats to AfriForum private prosecution head advocate Gerrie Nel on the upcoming murder trial of slain footballer.Read More
Chasing a dream: Homeless man on a mission to complete his master's degree
With an honours degree in gender studies, Gibson Nzimande pulls his trolley with an oversized white bag filled with recyclables through the oncoming Sandton traffic, up a steep hill. This is his story.Read More