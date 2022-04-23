Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison
JOHANNESBURG - One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the Pretoria High Court that he is being tortured in prison and deprived of medical care.
The five accused had a full day in court on Friday for the start of the trial.
They stand accused of killing the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Mthobisi Carlos Mncube was moved from the Johannesburg Prison for security reasons and was now being detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.
His legal representative Advocate Malesela Teffo said this move was unlawful, adding that he was kidnapped.
He said Mncube had a medical condition but was being deprived of care.
“The last time he was able to communicate with the outside world was February. Since then he has been denied [access] and his rights are being suppressed.”
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has considered this in a serious light, saying allegations of torture must be treated with care.
The state said it would try to get the Kgosi Mampuru Prison chief to answer the judge’s questions in court on Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour
The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.Read More
Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections
The NICD recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.Read More
Thabo Masebe will be laid to rest on Saturday
Friends and family will bid their final farewell to seasoned communicator Thabo Masebe on Saturday.Read More
PowerBall results: Friday, 22 April 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.Read More
We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing.Read More
King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods
The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video
Tshidi Madia speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokespersonRead More
Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet?
In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivity rate.Read More
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.Read More