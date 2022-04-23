



JOHANNESBURG - One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the Pretoria High Court that he is being tortured in prison and deprived of medical care.

The five accused had a full day in court on Friday for the start of the trial.

They stand accused of killing the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Mthobisi Carlos Mncube was moved from the Johannesburg Prison for security reasons and was now being detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

His legal representative Advocate Malesela Teffo said this move was unlawful, adding that he was kidnapped.

He said Mncube had a medical condition but was being deprived of care.

“The last time he was able to communicate with the outside world was February. Since then he has been denied [access] and his rights are being suppressed.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has considered this in a serious light, saying allegations of torture must be treated with care.

The state said it would try to get the Kgosi Mampuru Prison chief to answer the judge’s questions in court on Monday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison