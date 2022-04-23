Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections





JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.

This increase reflects a 17.8% positivity rate.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and a team of department officials appeared before Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee to report on their annual performance plan as well as their budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Phaahla said they were monitoring the trajectory of the pandemic.

#COVID19UPDATE: 26,065 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,631 new cases, which represents a 17.8% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 10 deaths; of which 1 occurred in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 100,286 to date: Read more https://t.co/YfBy1ZQmSJ pic.twitter.com/RetsXxRR3S — NICD (@nicd_sa) April 22, 2022

