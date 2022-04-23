Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.
There's been mixed reaction to Mavuso's remarks on who should be accountable for the dilapidated state of Eskom.
READ: We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
During an oversight visit by the Scopa at Megawatt Park on Friday, Mavuso blamed the ANC-led government for the mess at the utility.
She then left the meeting after a heated exchanged of words with Scopa chair Nkululeko Hlengwa who accused her of theatrics.
#Eskom's #BusisiweMavuso has stormed out of a meeting with Scopa after a heated exchange in which she said they would not be the "fall guys" for the ANC-led government's failures. More to follow.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2022
🎥 Supplied pic.twitter.com/pr30oWevgK
In a strongly worded statement, the Public Enterprises Department called her comments regrettable and her conduct unbecoming.
The country was forced to endure Stage 4 of rolling blackouts this week as Eskom battled to keep up with tripping generation units at its power stations.
POWER RESTORED
Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s City Power said electricity had been fully restored in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas after residents spent nine days in the dark.
Technicians have been scrambling to fix transformers that were gutted in a fire at the Eldorado Park substation on Good Friday causing widespread power and water outages.
The damage also affected other substations in Devland, Kliptown, Klipspruit and Freedom Park.
This led to a service delivery protest on Thursday with disgruntled residents in Devland closing roads with burning tyres demanding power to be restored.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour
More from Local
Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections
The NICD recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.Read More
Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has considered this in a serious light, saying allegations of torture must be treated with care.Read More
Thabo Masebe will be laid to rest on Saturday
Friends and family will bid their final farewell to seasoned communicator Thabo Masebe on Saturday.Read More
PowerBall results: Friday, 22 April 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.Read More
We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso
Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said that despite all the challenges the organisation faced, they would not allow the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter to be the “fall guy” for the mess that Eskom was experiencing.Read More
King Misuzulu's coronation ceremony has been postponed due to KZN floods
The King was set to be officially crowned next month after he was recently recognised as the rightful successor by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
36 Leondale High pupils suspended after 'dagga day' viral video
Tshidi Madia speaks to Steve Mabona, the Gauteng education department spokespersonRead More
Flu season or new COVID-19 wave: Should we be worried yet?
In the past twenty-four hours, there has been 4,406 new positive COVID-19 cases across the country, resulting in a 15.8% positivity rate.Read More
Water tankers dispatched to areas affected by Eikenhof pump station failure
Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they are monitoring the water shortage situation.Read More