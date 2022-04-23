Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour





JOHANNESBURG - The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.

There's been mixed reaction to Mavuso's remarks on who should be accountable for the dilapidated state of Eskom.

During an oversight visit by the Scopa at Megawatt Park on Friday, Mavuso blamed the ANC-led government for the mess at the utility.

She then left the meeting after a heated exchanged of words with Scopa chair Nkululeko Hlengwa who accused her of theatrics.

In a strongly worded statement, the Public Enterprises Department called her comments regrettable and her conduct unbecoming.

The country was forced to endure Stage 4 of rolling blackouts this week as Eskom battled to keep up with tripping generation units at its power stations.

POWER RESTORED

Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s City Power said electricity had been fully restored in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas after residents spent nine days in the dark.

Technicians have been scrambling to fix transformers that were gutted in a fire at the Eldorado Park substation on Good Friday causing widespread power and water outages.

The damage also affected other substations in Devland, Kliptown, Klipspruit and Freedom Park.

This led to a service delivery protest on Thursday with disgruntled residents in Devland closing roads with burning tyres demanding power to be restored.

