ANC's clean-up operation Letsema takes aim at stamping out municipal corruption
JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says national government will embark on a clean-up operation across the country to deal with corruption at a municipal level.
He said the country faced many issues that needed to be dealt with and the ANC leadership was geared to act.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Letsema campaign launch in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The initiative was aimed at renewing the organisation's social contract with communities.
During his visit he had a briefing meeting with Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela where they discussed issues plaguing Mangaung and the province at large.
He then proceeded to handover a new house to a resident whose home was gutted by fire.
Ramaphosa moved to ensure residents that government would root out corruption.
"We want to clean up, we want to reposition our metros, our towns and country."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC's clean-up operation Letsema takes aim at stamping out municipal corruption
