ANC dismisses reports that Jessie Duarte has passed away





JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has dismissed reports that Secretary General Jessie Duarte has passed away.

There've been several reports circulating on social media and by some mainstream media outlets suggesting that Duarte had died following her being sick for some time.

The party said those spreading the fake news should take responsibility or it would approach relevant authorities over the matter.

Duarte has been on sick leave and Paul Mashatile has taken over the role in the meantime.

The ANC said Duarte was well and on the road to full recovery.

