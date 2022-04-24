eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need





JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Sunday said water tankers distributed to communities in desperate need are not meant to serve political leaders only.

Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.

Residents in la mercy complained that they were prevented from getting water because they were told it was for the premier.

Despite Zikalala apologising to the ratepayer's association in his suburb, Kaunda said the information was misleading.

“It is not true and we are not doing that. Our councillors are on the ground working with ward committees and ensuring that water has no boundaries. People need water regardless of their political affiliation.”

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said they are not aware of the complaint: “There is no tanker from DWS that is instructed to choose one area over the other.”

