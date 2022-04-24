eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need
JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Sunday said water tankers distributed to communities in desperate need are not meant to serve political leaders only.
Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.
Residents in la mercy complained that they were prevented from getting water because they were told it was for the premier.
Despite Zikalala apologising to the ratepayer's association in his suburb, Kaunda said the information was misleading.
“It is not true and we are not doing that. Our councillors are on the ground working with ward committees and ensuring that water has no boundaries. People need water regardless of their political affiliation.”
Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said they are not aware of the complaint: “There is no tanker from DWS that is instructed to choose one area over the other.”
This article first appeared on EWN : eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need
More from Local
Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m
He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.Read More
Cost of KwaZulu-Natal’s deadly floods ‘likely’ to roll into billions of rands
The Water and Sanitation Department says an estimated cost of the damage caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods is likely to amount to billions of rand.Read More
Health Dept: No need to panic yet about increasing COVID cases
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), most of these cases were picked up in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.Read More
ANC dismisses reports that Jessie Duarte has passed away
The party said those spreading the fake news should take responsibility or it would approach relevant authorities over the matter.Read More
ANC's clean-up operation Letsema takes aim at stamping out municipal corruption
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country faced many issues that needed to be dealt with and the ANC leadership was geared to act.Read More
Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour
The ANC study group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts has condemned the conduct of Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, saying her behaviour was unbecoming.Read More
Health Department monitoring spike in SA’s COVID-19 infections
The NICD recorded more than 4,630 coronavirus infections on Friday compared to just over 4,400 on Thursday.Read More
Meyiwa murder-accused alleges torture and deprivation of medical care in prison
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has considered this in a serious light, saying allegations of torture must be treated with care.Read More
Thabo Masebe will be laid to rest on Saturday
Friends and family will bid their final farewell to seasoned communicator Thabo Masebe on Saturday.Read More