Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as... 25 April 2022 5:08 PM
How to spot if your delicious avocado was not stolen General farm manager for Richbok avocado farm Richardt Bouwer says the stealing happens every season. 25 April 2022 4:36 PM
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday. 25 April 2022 4:15 PM
View all Local
'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers' ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom,... 25 April 2022 11:22 AM
Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa. 25 April 2022 10:50 AM
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso... 25 April 2022 9:05 AM
View all Politics
FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey. 25 April 2022 8:21 PM
Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile The majority of the debt is owed by household consumers and this covers only the period categorised in over ninety days. 25 April 2022 2:55 PM
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
View all Business
Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical ga... 25 April 2022 10:46 AM
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo. 25 April 2022 7:33 AM
Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can trav... 23 April 2022 7:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'

25 April 2022 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
SCOPA
ANC
Mbhazima Shilowa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Busisiwe Mavuso
Scopa cair Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.
  • Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says the tense meeting that saw Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso walkout last week Friday could have been handled differently
  • Mavuso told Parliament's Scopa that the mess at Eskom was caused by the ANC-led government
  • Shilowa says Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa overreacted when he told Mavuso that she could leave the meeting
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

The heated exchange between Eskom board member Busi Mavuso and Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa could have been avoided, says former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Mavuso blamed the ANC for Eskom's problems during a Scopa meeting on Friday and later stormed out.

"This is the mess of the ANC-led government", she said during a clash with Hlengwa.

RELATED: We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

Mavuso walked out of the meeting after Hlengwa suggested that she should excuse herself due to her behaviour and "theatrics".

Shilowa says Hlengwa overreacted and was wrong to say Mavuso must go. He says Mavuso could have used a different tone "but there was no need for her to have been asked to leave".

Me saying that I think the chairperson of Scopa overreacted is not a defence of Busisiwe because I think the board is doing a great job. It's simply to say, if one listens to her very carefully... she's saying you can't hold us accountable for the delays of Kusile and Medupi before our time but we have given you a commitment, which we want you to hold us to, that we will complete this one by 2023.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

Could she have handled the matter differently? Not in terms of raising the issues, but I don't think she should have offered to leave. She should have stayed there and, if asked, to explain where she's coming from.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

RELATED: Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso condemned for ‘unbecoming’ behaviour

Shilowa, who has been very critical of the Eskom board in the past, says the bigger mess lies with the Department of Public Enterprises.

He claims that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his department have not been taken to task for their role in Eskom's problems.

The department has criticised Mavuso for her behaviour during the meeting on Friday, which Shilowa has slammed as hypocritical.

He says the department has refused to take accountability for Eskom's woes. "That's why it's laughable that they think they can hold her accountable", he says.

The thing for me that I find hypocritical though is the department saying she was unprofessional and all that. This is a department whose minister has not done an interview on Eskom for more than a year, who is not willing to be held accountable by the media on behalf of the public on this matter. So it's a bigger mess that needs to be sorted out.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

Even if they thought that she has done something wrong, you phone her and say we don't understand what happened, what happened and why did this happen, etc.

Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'




25 April 2022 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
SCOPA
ANC
Mbhazima Shilowa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Busisiwe Mavuso
Scopa cair Mkhuleko Hlengwa

More from Politics

Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week

25 April 2022 4:15 PM

Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'

25 April 2022 11:22 AM

ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the party are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

25 April 2022 9:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

22 April 2022 9:29 AM

John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema calls on eThekwini to provide land during visit to flood-hit area

21 April 2022 2:08 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala failed to spin story about water tanker diverted to his home - analyst

21 April 2022 11:11 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to political analyst and journalism lecturer Trust Matsilele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

21 April 2022 8:30 AM

Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk Radio702 she was not attending any of the DA’s federal council meetings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept

Local

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

Business Politics Local

'Part four of state capture report will cement what we know about Eskom'

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom board's Busisiwe Mavuso defends her decision to walk out of Scopa meeting

25 April 2022 7:46 PM

Cosatu to use May Day KZN celebration funds to help those affected

25 April 2022 7:34 PM

US believe that Ukraine could beat Russia with the 'right equipment'

25 April 2022 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA