Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA

Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo says employees are being told to return to work with very little consultation or time to transition

More and more South African companies are forcing workers to get back to the office.

Advaita Naidoo, the chief operating officer of executive search and recruitment firm Jack Hammer, says return-to-work ultimatums are gaining momentum in both big corporate companies and small to mid-size organisations.

It's becoming a bit more rife than we expected it to be given that in South Africa we have successfully managed to do the work-from-home thing for two years. So, I think people are a little bit surprised that it's happening and it's certainly gaining momentum. Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer

Naidoo says companies must beware of the unintended consequences of demanding a return to work without any consultation or time from employees to prepare.

The headhunter says organisations that cannot be flexible will not attract the top talent they are looking for.

"This is just about physically returning to work, it is more about company culture and that employee value proposition", she tells CapeTalk.

Naidoo acknowledges that there is nothing wrong with being back in the office, however, she says there must be a reasonable rationale and room for consultation.

Although the return-to-work ultimatum may not lead to mass resignations, she warns that workers may hold onto their jobs more begrudgingly

We've seen it a lot with some of the bigger companies locally in South Africa, purely because those are the ones that hit the news and affect the most number of people. But, anecdotally, I can share that we're hearing from people in small to mid-size companies, business leaders are reaching out to us, asking what options they have at this stage. Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer

You've managed to work productively and cohesively for two years and now suddenly, with very little notice, employees are being called back to the office. Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer

For me, it's not really an entitlement thing. It's more of a suggestion that we were able to do this successfully from home and we have adapted our lives in accordance so, why can't we continue the way it has been? Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA