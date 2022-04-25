Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
- An increasing number of South African companies are giving workers an ultimatum
- Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo says employees are being told to return to work with very little consultation or time to transition
More and more South African companies are forcing workers to get back to the office.
Advaita Naidoo, the chief operating officer of executive search and recruitment firm Jack Hammer, says return-to-work ultimatums are gaining momentum in both big corporate companies and small to mid-size organisations.
It's becoming a bit more rife than we expected it to be given that in South Africa we have successfully managed to do the work-from-home thing for two years. So, I think people are a little bit surprised that it's happening and it's certainly gaining momentum.Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer
Naidoo says companies must beware of the unintended consequences of demanding a return to work without any consultation or time from employees to prepare.
The headhunter says organisations that cannot be flexible will not attract the top talent they are looking for.
"This is just about physically returning to work, it is more about company culture and that employee value proposition", she tells CapeTalk.
Naidoo acknowledges that there is nothing wrong with being back in the office, however, she says there must be a reasonable rationale and room for consultation.
Although the return-to-work ultimatum may not lead to mass resignations, she warns that workers may hold onto their jobs more begrudgingly
We've seen it a lot with some of the bigger companies locally in South Africa, purely because those are the ones that hit the news and affect the most number of people. But, anecdotally, I can share that we're hearing from people in small to mid-size companies, business leaders are reaching out to us, asking what options they have at this stage.Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer
You've managed to work productively and cohesively for two years and now suddenly, with very little notice, employees are being called back to the office.Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer
For me, it's not really an entitlement thing. It's more of a suggestion that we were able to do this successfully from home and we have adapted our lives in accordance so, why can't we continue the way it has been?Advaita Naidoo, Chief operating officer - Jack Hammer
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35112109_female-freelancer-in-her-casual-home-clothing-working-remotly-from-her-dining-table-in-the-morning-h.html?vti=m37t8ii7myb8pjsvet-1-98
More from Local
Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out
Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.Read More
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.Read More
KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods
Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m
He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.Read More
eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need
Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.Read More
Cost of KwaZulu-Natal’s deadly floods ‘likely’ to roll into billions of rands
The Water and Sanitation Department says an estimated cost of the damage caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods is likely to amount to billions of rand.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can travel to around the world.Read More
‘Just Duet’ father-daughter singing duo release album after going viral
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard about their musical journey following their viral video in 2020.Read More
Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot
Media personality Penny Lebyane talks to Relebogile Mabotja about her upside of failure.Read More
Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2
Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show.Read More
The orgasm gap: Why you aren't getting the big O
Clement Manyathela speaks to Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Dr Mpume Zenda about sex and orgasms.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
Old & new school presenters talk about the evolution of mother tongue radio
Radio in Retrospect: Linda Sibiya, Thuso Motaung and Nelly Moruri speak about the evolution of vernacular radio in South AfricaRead More
Save a fortune on clothes and food – consider joining this Facebook group
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews frugal living expert Ncumisa Ndelu.Read More