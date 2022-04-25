KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods





JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are still tallying up the total cost of the damage caused by devastating flooding.

Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded.

The cost of the damage caused to water and sanitation infrastructure alone has been put at more than R1 billion.

Rail infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed to the tune of over R950 million.

From schools to hospitals, almost nothing was spared when heavy rains lashed parts of the province several weeks ago.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised that those who lost their homes will be given temporary shelters by the end of this week.

“The number of those who remain in shelters is 7,245 people in eThekwini, 245 people in KwaDukuza shelters,” the premier said.

The human cost of the tragedy is immense.

Hundreds have died, with at least 54 people still missing.

