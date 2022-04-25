KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are still tallying up the total cost of the damage caused by devastating flooding.
Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded.
The cost of the damage caused to water and sanitation infrastructure alone has been put at more than R1 billion.
Rail infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed to the tune of over R950 million.
From schools to hospitals, almost nothing was spared when heavy rains lashed parts of the province several weeks ago.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised that those who lost their homes will be given temporary shelters by the end of this week.
“The number of those who remain in shelters is 7,245 people in eThekwini, 245 people in KwaDukuza shelters,” the premier said.
The human cost of the tragedy is immense.
Hundreds have died, with at least 54 people still missing.
WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal flood death death toll revised to 435
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
More from Local
Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out
Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo.Read More
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.Read More
Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m
He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.Read More
eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need
Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.Read More
Cost of KwaZulu-Natal’s deadly floods ‘likely’ to roll into billions of rands
The Water and Sanitation Department says an estimated cost of the damage caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods is likely to amount to billions of rand.Read More