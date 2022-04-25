Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a hard copy of part four of the state capture inquiry report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo later this month.
The commission, which sat for four years, has heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.
After an urgent application filed in February, the High Court granted Zondo an extension until the end of April to release the findings.
The commission of inquiry will give South Africans yet another glimpse into how its institutions were captured.
In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.
Meanwhile, Zondo has approached the High Court in Pretoria again for a six-week extension of the deadline to deliver the fifth and final chapter.
In his court papers filed last week, the Chief Justice said that the commission needed more time to investigate the erosion at the SABC, Prasa, the infamous Waterkloof landing and the Estina dairy farm.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April
More from Local
Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out
Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo.Read More
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.Read More
KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods
Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded.Read More
Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m
He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.Read More
eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need
Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.Read More
Cost of KwaZulu-Natal’s deadly floods ‘likely’ to roll into billions of rands
The Water and Sanitation Department says an estimated cost of the damage caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods is likely to amount to billions of rand.Read More