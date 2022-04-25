Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Mitigating against future natural disasters
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marie Huchzermeyer, Professor of Architecture and Planning at Wits
Daniel Mashao, Executive Dean at the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at UJ
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How can you prepare your child for a sibling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Human Potential and Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
[Pitched] Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Sheldon Tatchell founder of the Legends Barbershop
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheldon Tatchell - Founder of Legends Barbershop
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud follo... 25 April 2022 9:53 AM
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso... 25 April 2022 9:05 AM
Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases. 25 April 2022 7:50 AM
View all Local
Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom a 'mess' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa. 25 April 2022 9:09 AM
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo. 25 April 2022 7:33 AM
Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can trav... 23 April 2022 7:29 AM
‘Just Duet’ father-daughter singing duo release album after going viral Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard about their musical journey following their viral video in 2020. 22 April 2022 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April

25 April 2022 6:21 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
State Capture
state capture report
state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a hard copy of part four of the state capture inquiry report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo later this month.

The commission, which sat for four years, has heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

After an urgent application filed in February, the High Court granted Zondo an extension until the end of April to release the findings.

The commission of inquiry will give South Africans yet another glimpse into how its institutions were captured.

In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

Meanwhile, Zondo has approached the High Court in Pretoria again for a six-week extension of the deadline to deliver the fifth and final chapter.

In his court papers filed last week, the Chief Justice said that the commission needed more time to investigate the erosion at the SABC, Prasa, the infamous Waterkloof landing and the Estina dairy farm.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April




25 April 2022 6:21 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
State Capture
state capture report
state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

More from Local

Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out

25 April 2022 9:53 AM

Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

25 April 2022 9:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept

25 April 2022 7:50 AM

Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA

25 April 2022 7:33 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer chief operating officer Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities

25 April 2022 6:44 AM

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods

25 April 2022 6:31 AM

Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m

24 April 2022 4:26 PM

He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini mayor Kaunda: Water tankers distributed to all those in need

24 April 2022 3:54 PM

Kaunda has slammed a complaint by the Democratic Alliance that Premier Sihle Zikalala used water from a tanker that was parked at his home for his personal benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of KwaZulu-Natal’s deadly floods ‘likely’ to roll into billions of rands

24 April 2022 2:22 PM

The Water and Sanitation Department says an estimated cost of the damage caused by the KwaZulu-Natal floods is likely to amount to billions of rand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Dept: No need to panic yet about increasing COVID cases

24 April 2022 12:55 PM

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), most of these cases were picked up in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept

Local

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

Business Politics Local

Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA

Local Lifestyle

Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out

Local

EWN Highlights

SA set to miss malaria elimination deadline for second time

25 April 2022 9:34 AM

Lesufi to be at disciplinary hearing of 36 pupils suspended for 'dagga day' vid

25 April 2022 9:30 AM

Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom a 'mess'

25 April 2022 9:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA