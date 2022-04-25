SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities





JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed 3,222 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, five more deaths have been recorded.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.

To date, 34.5 million vaccines have been rolled out in the country.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 762 911 with 3 222 new cases reported. Today 05 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 100 303 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 633 297 with a recovery rate of 96,6% pic.twitter.com/EUw8b43WDs — Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 24, 2022

