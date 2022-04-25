Spike in COVID cases could be a flare-up of Omicron subvariant - Health Dept
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, the Health Department has confirmed 3,222 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in South Africa.
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.
Acting director-general at the Department of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp says what spike in cases is what is called a flare-up and may be associated with one of the sub-variants of Omicron.
The spike could also be because people are not wearing their masks as deligently, we are moving around. What we need to do is watch the spike so we know what the pattern is.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Health Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54898671_sick-woman-sneezing-into-tissue-flu-woman-caught-cold.html?vti=362901-1-4
