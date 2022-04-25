I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Eskom board member and head of Business Leadership SA, Busisiwe Mavuso, says the board should be held accountable for the decisions that they have made during their tenure, however, they cannot answer for matters that pre-date the board.
Mavuso was told to leave a meeting with Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) after she said that it was due to ANC-led government’s failures that has caused the damage at the power utility over the years, adding that the board and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had been brought in to clean up Eskom.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Mavuso about the heated meeting.
There is no way I can answer about Medupi and Khusile without referring to the history, so don't ask questions that you are not prepared to hear answers for.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
I am not going to be told to behave as if I am a naughty 12-year-old school girl.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Hlengwa says he is not going to be involved in a public spat with Mavuso, but he has a responsibility to Parliament to ensure that accountability is upheld.
Listen below to the full conversation:
