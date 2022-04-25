Can you eat bread with banana?





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral

Could you eat bread with banana?

Social media is talking after a Twitter user sparkes debate by saying they eat bread with banana.

Click below read the thread:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: