Can you eat bread with banana?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
Mitigating against future natural disasters
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Marie Huchzermeyer, Professor of Architecture and Planning at Wits
Daniel Mashao, Executive Dean at the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at UJ
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How can you prepare your child for a sibling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Human Potential and Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
PSG Group CEO Piet Mouton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
[Pitched] Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Sheldon Tatchell founder of the Legends Barbershop
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheldon Tatchell - Founder of Legends Barbershop
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303. 25 April 2022 6:44 AM
KZN authorities still tallying cost of damage caused by deadly floods Various government ministers have been touring affected areas since flood waters receded. 25 April 2022 6:31 AM
Ramaphosa expected to receive fourth state capture report at end of April In the fourth instalment of the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Chief Justice Zondo is expected to detail... 25 April 2022 6:21 AM
View all Local
Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom a 'mess' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa. 25 April 2022 9:09 AM
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 22 April 2022 9:29 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Politics
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies. 22 April 2022 11:55 AM
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding 'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco. 21 April 2022 9:49 PM
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can trav... 23 April 2022 7:29 AM
Penny Lebyane: I try not to use the word failure a lot Media personality Penny Lebyane talks to Relebogile Mabotja about her upside of failure. 22 April 2022 3:43 PM
Pilani Bubu, Thesis ZA to perform live at State Theatre's FRINGE Season 2 Eyewitness News caught up with Pilani Bubu and Thesis ZA to talk about the upcoming show. 22 April 2022 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
WATCH: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2022 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show. 21 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Opinion
Can you eat bread with banana?

25 April 2022 9:12 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Pupils fighting in class and others smoking weed at school go viral

Could you eat bread with banana?

Social media is talking after a Twitter user sparkes debate by saying they eat bread with banana.

Click below read the thread:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




