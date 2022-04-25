'Part four of state capture report will cement what we know about Eskom'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to receive a hard copy of part four of the state capture inquiry report from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the end of April.
In the fourth installment, Zondo is expected to detail his findings on the capture of Eskom, the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.
Mandy Wiener chats to News 24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan and Outa’s director of the accountability division, Advocate Stefanie Fick, to reflect on the fourth installment.
We know that Zondo stated in court papers that he intended to finalise that report and hand it over to the president some time on Friday and he will do the handover today. From what I have heard, the electronic handing over hasn't happened, and there seemed to be some doubt on whether or not the formal handing over will occur.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist - News24
She says the report is not just about Eskom, it is about the attempted capture of Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.
Fick says the report will probably not bring out information that the public has not heard already.
The report will cement what we have heard about Eskom.Advocate Stefanie Fick, Accountability division director - Outa
Listen below to the full conversation:
