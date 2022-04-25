Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet
CAPE TOWN - This afternoon Eskom warned the power system was severely constrained.
This was due to the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generation units.
The power utility urged the public to reduce electricity consumption.
“While no load shedding is currently being implemented, Eskom requests the public to reduce the consumption of electricity as any further losses of generation will force the implementation of load shedding at very short notice,” said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
Mantshantsha said officials were working on returning a generation unit each at Matimba, Duvha and Arnot power stations to service before the evening peak.
While generation units at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service, Eskom said it would still rely heavily on emergency reserves to meet demand tonight.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet
More from Local
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State
As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as well as an intense resentment towards the South African government.Read More
How to spot if your delicious avocado was not stolen
General farm manager for Richbok avocado farm Richardt Bouwer says the stealing happens every season.Read More
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile
The majority of the debt is owed by household consumers and this covers only the period categorised in over ninety days.Read More
Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the province's recovery from the devastating floods.Read More
'Part four of state capture report will cement what we know about Eskom'
Mandy Wiener chats to News 24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan and Outa’s advocate Stefanie Fick to reflect on the report.Read More
Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Dr. Cindy Stephen from the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre.Read More
Health Dept 'studying' spike in COVID numbers to determine if fifth wave has hit
Experts previously warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus could grip the country as early as next month.Read More