Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN





KwaZulu-Natal is attempting to recover from the serious floods that struck the province in the last couple of weeks.

The Department of Basic Education has arranged for 98 mobile classrooms to be sent to the flood-affected areas in the province.

As a result of the disaster, a total of 630 schools have been affected, 72 schools are inaccessible and 124 suffered serious damage.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Elijah Mhlanga, the Department of Education spokesperson, who says they are doing their best to provide for the affected learners during this challenging time.

We know that some of them have lost their parents, they’ve lost their houses, they’ve lost their belongings... So, we want them to have their basic needs [met], for them to be able to focus on their education. Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education Spokesperson

