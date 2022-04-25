How difficult is it to manage older people in the workplace?
Workplaces now have up to five different generations in the workplace.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, talent strategist Anja van Beek says it can be tricky to manage the different generations in a company.
Van Beek says younger people sometimes struggle when they take leadership roles as they have to manage people older than them.
She adds that it is important for people to get to know those that they are managing.
There are so many generations in the workplace and it is common now for people to manage people that are older than themselves.Anja van Beek, Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
A survey that was done indicated that about 82% of people say they would be okay and comfortable working for a younger manager. But the challenges are in the work ethics and values that might be different.Anja van Beek, Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144641676_bucharest-romania-march-31-2020-macro-and-shallow-depth-of-field-image-selective-focus-with-the-zoom.html
