Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile
JOHANNESBURG - According to Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile, R79.4 billion is what the province’s municipalities are owed.
The majority of the debt is owed by household consumers and this covers only the period categorised in over ninety days.
Several municipalities across the country have been resorting to unconventional methods to recover monies owed to them from clients and consumers – including shutting down services such as water and electricity.
Maile said at R20.1 billion of the debt, which represents 21% of the overall amount is owed by businesses, in the province.
However, municipalities are equally battling to pay their own debts with Eskom and Rand Water at the top of the creditor's list.
"We keep on monitoring this and also try and intervene where possible, where there are difficulties because there are instances where municipalities are not able to pay because they are not collecting, but there are also certain instances where municipalities are not paying because they are prioritising other things."
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile
Source : @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
More from Business
FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement
Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high
The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies.Read More
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.Read More
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money ShowRead More
'Durban port working 24/7 to clear backlog of 1000s of containers after floods'
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Managing Executive for the Durban and Richards Bay ports, Moshe Motlohi.Read More
More from Local
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State
As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as well as an intense resentment towards the South African government.Read More
How to spot if your delicious avocado was not stolen
General farm manager for Richbok avocado farm Richardt Bouwer says the stealing happens every season.Read More
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
Dept sends 98 mobile classrooms to flood-hit KZN
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the province's recovery from the devastating floods.Read More
Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet
This was due to the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generation units.Read More
'Part four of state capture report will cement what we know about Eskom'
Mandy Wiener chats to News 24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan and Outa’s advocate Stefanie Fick to reflect on the report.Read More
Gas poisoning can be deadly. Here's how to keep your family safe this winter
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Dr. Cindy Stephen from the Red Cross Children's Hospital's Poisons Information Centre.Read More
Health Dept 'studying' spike in COVID numbers to determine if fifth wave has hit
Experts previously warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus could grip the country as early as next month.Read More