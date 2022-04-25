Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week
CAPE TOWN - After several postponements a joint Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference is expected to kick off in East London later this week.
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.
Warring factions representing veterans from the African National Congress’ Liberation Army are expected to produce a unified structure that is less involved in the party's factional battles and instead focus on those who put their lives on the frontline during the struggle for liberation.
It is understood that tensions are continuing even as the hours count down to the joint conference.
The MKMVA, towards its disbandment, was seen as nothing more than henchmen speaking in defence of former president Jacob Zuma and some of his allies.
While the MK Council came to being amidst calls for Zuma to step down. This grouping, made up of former generals and commissars of the ANC's Umkhonto Wesizwe, raised concerns about the welfare of veterans and the role of the party in society.
The two clashed in the lead up to the 2017 national conference and continued to do so as the ANC called on them to hold a joint conference.
Former peace and stability chair, Tony Yengeni, was also seen as someone who crossed the floor from working with the council group to being aligned with the MKVMA members.
After several attempts to a conference and with continuing squabbles, their joint preparatory committee believes it is ready to go ahead.
Over 700 delegates are expected to gather in East London for the event kicking off this Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week
