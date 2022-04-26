Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?
What are the legal implications of a pet-friendly restaurant? When looking at the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act of 1972, there seems to be a grey area on whether or not pets should be allowed in restaurants.
Labour lawyer consultant Mike Bagraim speaks to Pippa Hudson about this act and what he believes should be allowed with pet-friendly restaurants.
According to Bagraim, the interpretation of this act is a “nightmare”, and it is almost impossible to have a restaurant that complies with all the rules of this act.
I have been into the kitchens of five-star hotels, and they have obviously had a look at this government gazette… if they tick off 10 of 100 [regulations] that would be good.Mike Bagraim, Labour Lawyer consultant
When it comes to the interpretation of the act, Bagraim said he sees no problem with pets being in a restaurant away from the preparation of the food.
I would agree that it’s not great to have a cat sitting on the counter where you’re cutting up the fish, but to have a dog come into the restaurant, far away from where the food is cooked or dished, and then taken to a table where they’ve got a little bowl of water underneath, I can’t see a problem at all.Mike Bagraim, Labour Lawyer consultant
While food safety and regulations are important, they can sometimes go too far, as one listener pointed out that during the pandemic, a soup kitchen was shut down as not all the surfaces were stainless steel.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?
