How to spot if your delicious avocado was not stolen





Farmers are bemoaning the increase in avocado theft.

As many South Africans enjoy this delicacy, farmers say thieves are making a killing from the their hard work.

John Perlman speaks to Richardt Bouwer, a general farm manager for Richbok avocado farm about this.

We experience a lot of thieveries, it's very seasonal. What happens is that as the fruit starts maturing on trees, then the thievery starts. It happens every year and they know when fruit starts to ripen and is ready to sell. In Tzaneen, you can get thievery from January till April. Richardt Bouwer, Farm manager - Richbok avocado farm

Bouwer says when you harvest a fruit that has not matured on the tree, you will get a deficiency.

Let's say you pick a fruit that is not ripened, that fruit will either rot or just half of the fruit will get soft and ripe. The tips usually shrink like a raisin. Richardt Bouwer, Farm manager - Richbok avocado farm

