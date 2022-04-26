Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
- SA-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion
- The Tesla chief executive has been very vocal about promoting free speech on the platform
- Tech expert Alistair Fairweather says Musk could actually do good for the platform, however, he's very likely to bring Donald Trump back
South African-born billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will fork out $44 billion (roughly R690 billion) to buy Twitter after reaching an agreement with the company on Monday.
The deal has set social media alight with debate about which direction the platform could take under Musk's control.
Twitter has been described as one of the most influential social media platforms on the planet.
Tech guru and PlainSpeak co-founder, Alistair Fairweather, says Musk could make the platform demonstrably better, with the right team of experts.
"On balance, it's probably good for the company and the platform", Fairweather tells CapeTalk.
Musk, who has labelled himself as a “free speech absolutist”, has been vocal about wanting to make Twitter less regulated.
Fairweather says that Musk is likely to bring back Donald Trump’s account and other infamous right-wingers who were suspended from the platform.
However, he says the political right should not get excited prematurely.
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
As part of his proposed reforms, the billionaire businessman has also hinted that he wants to get rid of Twitter bots and open the platform's algorithm to be examined by the public.
According to Fairweather, an open-source algorithm could create room for more suggestions on how to improve the platform while squashing conspiracy theories about "shadow bans" on the app.
🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 pic.twitter.com/0T9HzUHuh6— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
It [Twitter] could look very different, but not necessarily in a bad way... He's a very clever guy, he'll probably hire very clever people and he might to some real good in terms of improving the platform, removing bots, and all kinds of other good stuff.Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak
The assumption by the political right is that he's going to bring back everyone from Donald Trump to various neoNazis. I think that's probably premature to assume... If I were a betting man, I'd say he probably will be back, it will be interesting to see.Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak
I think he overpaid significantly, but he's got money to play with now... He's a bit like [Jeff] Bezos now, he's buying toys!Alistair Fairweather, Co-founder - PlainSpeak
He's a genius, however, people may despise and I think he could get some clever people in there and do some interesting things with the platform.Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
More from Business
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?
Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.Read More
Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates
Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber.Read More
FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement
Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey.Read More
Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile
The majority of the debt is owed by household consumers and this covers only the period categorised in over ninety days.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
United States oil exports rocket to all-time high
The US is exporting record amounts of oil, replacing some of the dwindling Russian supplies.Read More
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.Read More
CPT startup making animal feed (for now) from insects raises R81m funding
'I use it myself in smoothies.' Bruce Whitfield interviews insect protein entrepreneur Simon Hazell, CEO of Inseco.Read More
More from World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA
Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.Read More
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'
John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More