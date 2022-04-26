SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections

Today at 18:12 Executives take home millions : is it a standard or a cause of concern? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof. Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 RMB Series, recorded The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:40 Treasury launches the Bounce Bank Support Scheme for Businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Saul Levin - Executive Director of TIPS (Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies)

Today at 18:50 The world's richest man to buy Twitter for R690 billion, but why? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

