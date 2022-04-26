It's not a permanent recusal, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer on being removed from court





Attorney and Kelly Khumalo lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy says it wasn't surprising that the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial asked her to leave proceedings.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked Moonsamy to leave the trial to ensure "purity of the process".

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial finally kicked off on Monday, eight years after the footballer was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Moonsamy adds that the defence asked for her to leave because they say they were uncomfortable with her presence.

She says her client is also a victim in the case and doesn't understand why the defence was uncomfortable with her presence.

It is was not a permanent recusal, and we will remain present in the case. Magdalene Moonsamy, High Court admitted attorney and Kelly Khumalo

Listen below to the full conversation: