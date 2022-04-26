Streaming issues? Report here
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

* 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
by Tshegofatso Mathe & Tshegofatso Mathe
Tags:
Sponsored
Bruce Whitfield
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
ESG metrics
ESG Matters

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

RMB presents ESG Matters, a brand-new video series interrogating how environmental, social & governance issues shape business and finance today.

Corporations can sometimes be independent entities, detached from what’s happening around them and their communities. But time has shown that companies cannot continue to isolate themselves from the realities that exist around them. The S, meaning the social, in ESG deals with exactly that — which is to ensure that companies are part of the institutions that bring about socio-economic changes in the nooks they operate in.

This usually involves companies using their financial muscle to contribute towards healthcare and education.

Watch as Bruce Whitfield alongside RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Jerrod Moodley, Sustainable Finance and ESG advisory transactor at RMB says that this goes beyond contributing towards traditional healthcare, but also involves looking at employee wellness. A happy and healthy employee then drives production and performance from a commercial perspective.

Moodley has observed that companies have recently moved away from doing “good” because it boosts their reputations, but they now see real opportunities in this space

So there's this recognition and awareness that actually, social is not soft. Social is key to enterprise growth and long-term valuations, from a business perspective. That's really exciting for RMB because we play a pivotal role in connecting providers of capital with people that need capital

Jerrod Moodley, Sustainable Finance and ESG advisory transactor, RMB

Fellow Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory Beth Rivett-Carnac mentions that one of the ways RMB raises funds is by issuing social bonds. The money is then used to fund education, water, infrastructure, and affordable housing.

She also adds that, in the corporate space, they are seeing that money is now also raised for socioeconomic activities, where previously it was solely collected to fund climate related solutions.

People are also increasingly seeing the opportunity side of the social. People are looking for new avenues for growth; and often that's how you evolve your business model to service underserved segments. So you're giving access to people who haven't had access to your services before, which is enabling you to grow

Beth Rivett-Carnac, Sustainable Finance and ESG Advisory, RMB

However, companies positioning themselves in this way is not a new phenomenon. Rivett-Carnac said that Covid-19 might have been a paradigm shift for corporations. There has been a strong recognition of the need for a healthy society, both from a literal sense and a figurative sense for long-term sustainability. She also notes that these ideas were in motion before, but the pandemic most likely accelerated them

Read more about RMB's approach to ESG Investing here.




More from ESG Matters with Bruce Whitfield

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel

12 April 2022 5:00 PM

Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keeping score of socially responsible investing

29 March 2022 7:41 PM

A panel of RMB experts explains to Bruce Whitfield why the ability to measure ESG impact is becoming more critical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

