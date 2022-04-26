'National govt interventions in KZN have really assisted in relief'
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the number of missing people in the province after the floods continues to fluctuate and currently, 50 people are still missing.
He says emergency teams are working around the clock in search of those that are missing and as time passes, the chances of finding those people alive gets slimmer.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mzila says significant progress has been made by different municipalities.
Interventions that have come from national government have assisted especially on the water and sanitation part.Senzelwe Mzila, Spokesperson - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why
The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.Read More
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN
This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.Read More
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.Read More
ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.Read More
Sheldon Tatchell: My mom wanted me to be a doctor and my dad recommended boxing
Founder of Legends Barbershop Sheldon Tatchell says they currently have 63 shops in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.Read More
Desperate for closure, KZN families continue search for missing loved ones
In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month, scores of people - many of them children - have been left unaccounted for, leaving families across the province in agonising limbo.Read More
'Punished for being poor' - activists slam new rules on R350 Covid-19 grant
Presenter John Maytham chats to Isobel Frye, the director of the Social Policy Initiative.Read More
It's not a permanent recusal, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer on being removed from court
Kelly Khumalo's legal representative Magdalene Moonsamy says she wasn't surprised that she was asked to leave.Read More
SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.Read More
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State
As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as well as an intense resentment towards the South African government.Read More