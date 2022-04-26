Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates





More and more municipalities are looking to hike property rates for game farmers in SA

Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber, says increasing property rates will suck the industry dry

According to Blaauw, many municipalities cannot justify the exorbitant rate hikes and misinterpret the law

An increasing number of municipalities are amending their rates policies in order to tax game farms as commercial businesses instead of agricultural players.

Wildlife farmers have objected to the rate hike, which could see game farms paying much more than they can afford.

In Mangaung, in Bloemfontein, owners of game farms could pay 15 times more from July if the proposed changes are implemented.

In Thabazimbi in Limpopo, farmers have been fighting against similar proposals since 2018.

Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber, says the municipalities want to bill game farmers more by abusing and misinterpreting the Municipal Property Rates Act.

Blaauw says the Act excludes game farms from exemptions received by the agricultural sector, leading municipalities to bill for commercial property rates.

However, Blaauw says this is contradicted by other legislation, such as the Animal Improvement Act and the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act, that recognises game farming within the agri trade umbrella.

He claims that the Thabazimbi Local Municipality and other local governments have not been able to justify the exorbitant rate hikes, which see farmers pay rates that are at least seven times higher.

"When we ask for rationale, we don't get rationale", Blaauw says.

One of our problems are that we believe that the specific rate wasn't publicly participated on and that's the case we've been making year on year. Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

They have tried to align the [Municipal Property Rates] Act with the local by-law and this year they have also now updated the policy to try and push this through. Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

The problem is that the Municipal Property Rates Act excludes game farming specifically and eco-tourism from the agricultural property definition, and that actually contradicts what we see [in other acts] where game farming is seen under the agricultural umbrella. Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

They basically use the Municipal Property Rates Act definition to say [the industry] is excluded from agricultural, therefore we will categorise it as a commercial activity and they apply the commercial, business rate to that and that gives effect to the 8 to 15 times increase you will see for farmers on this. Jacques Blaauw, Chairperson - Thabazimbi Business Chamber

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates