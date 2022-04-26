Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives





JOHANNESBURG - I have always loved the idea of attending festivals but I have also, low key, feared actually going to one because they always seem so packed and I fear dying in a stampede. I have never admitted this publicly; call it irrational if you will but it’s the truth. The last festival I attended was AfroPunk in 2019/2020 and oddly enough, I pushed my way through the crowd to get as close to the front as I possibly could. Haha, I know. I’m a walking contradiction. COVID-19 hit and I could never go to a festival but fast forward to 2022, I conquered my fear and attended my first ever Cotton Fest on Saturday.

When I first heard about Riky Rick’s passing, I’d gotten a text from a friend of mine asking me if what they were saying about him on Twitter was true. I instantly thought “Oh my gosh, if it’s a scandal can it be something that will blow over soon?” I saw the tweets and thought “This is a sick way of seeking attention and retweets. He’s going to tweet soon and rubbish all these allegations”. I waited, stalked timelines of people who I understood to be in his circle, saw a few confirmations – my heart sank. I didn’t want it to be true and when trusted sources confirmed and the family released a statement, I was distraught. I’ve never cried over a celebrity’s death before. Been sad? Yes. But cry and relate? Never. It felt like a nightmare.

Tributes started pouring in and everything he embodied was so genuine, positive and comforting – he really wore his heart on his sleeve. His passing felt deeply personal. I can’t exactly say I was a stan but I loved and enjoyed his music, his fashion and his genuine support for creatives. So, when I heard that Cotton Fest would go ahead as planned this year, I knew that I could not miss it. Riky started the Fest in 2019 – three years after he broke the internet when he dropped his smash hit Sidlukotini. Those of us who were late to the party later got to respect him as a fashion icon.

I don’t know what the previous Cotton Fests were like but I knew that those who went always had positive reviews. When I saw that 130 artists would be performing at this year’s instalment, I thought “wow, the whole industry will be there” and, again, I had to be there. I wanted to see what he had built and maybe get closure or at least be a part of something that embodied the very fabric of who he was. Plus, he also planned it so I was very curious. Boy, I was blown away! I must confess that while I love fashion, I was under pressure to eat cotton, be warm and comfortable – it’s not an easy feat but I think I did well. I wore orange high-waisted wide-legged sweater pants, with a black sleeveless bodysuit, an open black coat with an overlapping pleather collar, white kicks and a bucket hat and jewelry. Beat my face to the gawds and added orange lipstick for a pop of colour.

I attended with a friend who wore a black bottleneck, pleather skirt, stockings and multicoloured sneakers. She had also not been to one before so it was both our first experience and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was a good first experience and I don’t think I would have enjoyed going with someone who’d been before as much. That's because, although this year's fest was more special because it was the first without Riky, I appreciated not being guided through the event or parts of it being spoilt with comments that could risk me feeling shortchanged, especially because I hadn't attended the previous fests. We arrived at The Station on Mandela Bridge in Newtown at around 4.30pm and after going through registration we were officially in. We saw colourful outfits, creativity, the main stage and the stalls – that’s when the euphoria hit. I felt like a kid! Everything looked well organised and it seemed as though everyone was looking forward to having a good time. I might be projecting here but there was also a sombre mood low key lurking but we were there for something bigger – for Riky.

There was so much to take in. People looked really beautiful and the atmosphere called for a good time. It’s not intimidating, if anything, it feels like home – where you can just be. We walked up to the station’s steel structure and that’s where the sponsors’ stalls and family and friends were situated. Imagine a place where you’re able to get a haircut, print a Cotton Fest shirt, skate, play arcade games, shoot hoops, watch people pose for pictures, take snaps and occasionally walk past your favourite celebrity or watch them do a TV/blog interview… That’s what being under the structure was like. We weren’t allowed to walk down the same route we came through so, we had to go down the stairs and walk around to get to the main stage. It felt like an inconvenience…That was until I saw the second stage - the Jagermeister stage for Amapiano and House music! Musa Keys was on and I caught the last bit of his performance of Selema (Po Po) and it was nice. Considering what a big stan I am of Amapiano, I'm both surprised and disappointed that I didn't catch as many performances as I'd hoped I would.

The first performance I watched was Rouge’s. I’m a fan and considering that her last album drop was in 2017, I was curious to see what she had to offer. And boy did she set the standard! She performed songs like Mbongo-Zaka and Dololo from New Era Sessions and a new song that will, hopefully, be released soon. The choreography of her performance was sick! After her performance, I had great expectations for all the other acts. Have you noticed how I haven’t made mention of getting a drink or food yet? I was taking it all in! I was also terrified of getting drunk before I could finish live-tweeting, haha. The network was a nightmare so posting took too long. But I also didn’t want to feel like I had a good time ‘cause I was lit. It was dusk and we were thirsty and starving. We went down to go get some food and it was reasonably priced. I’m a foodie and I love meat so anything that sounds mouth-watering and good value for money is usually what I go for.

We wanted to get a toasted kota – I’ve never had one – but they’d run out of bread. We walked past the burger stall, which had a long queue, trying to get pizza but it wasn’t meaty enough. We eventually settled for burgers but the queue wasn’t moving! We even ran out of gossip! At this point, we’re famished, asking people if they’d already ordered so that we can at least move forward. After a while, I asked one guy how long he’d been there and he said since 6pm - it was almost 7pm! I don’t know how true that is but apparently they’d also run out of chips. We’re also getting impatient because we wanted to go watch Maglera Doe Boy (MDB) at 7.30pm. I was so hangry, I started asking the guy who was cooking if they were kneading dough for the buns. We eventually got help but we had to fight over who got there first before we could order! I feel like I fought for that burger and it was the best burger that I’d tasted in a while, along with the seven chips that came with it.

After feeling like I was human again, we went to go check out the second performance. We actually thought MDB was going to be on the main stage but instead, Stogie T was on stage. I love him, so we stayed for that and really enjoyed it. He performed Diet Coke Freestyle, Sins of the father and closed off with my fave, By Any Means. Hearing him share what Riky said to him when he asked him to come and perform was also touching. He said: "I need you to come and talk to the kids, man."

At this point, we still hadn’t gotten drinks. That burger was juicy okay?! After Stogie’s performance, we saw people coming from a direction we’d never gone before. So, we followed and it was another vibe that we didn’t know was there! There’s nothing I love more than the gift that keeps on giving. As we were checking out the vibe, we heard MDB’s voice – we’re big fans - and people singing along to Bodega. We literally scrome and ran toward wherever the music was coming from. It was a third stage - the BetterApp stage! That stage was for up-and-coming hip-hop artists. Unfortunately, that was the last song he performed. We were so sad but Priddy Ugly jumped on and we stayed for that. We jammed to songs like Loose Change and SOIL from his latest album - SOIL. At some point, the crowd opened a circle, he jumped in and performed there. I felt like I was at a hip-hop dojo! That was super lit. He later brought out MDB to perform a song he featured him on titled Rap Relay and there was confetti during their performance – LITERALLY! It was so special! After that performance, we got drinks but we had to queue for a while to get them but the G & T was worth the 50 bucks.

My lower back and feet were killing me and there was no place to sit except for the food court. After getting our drinks, we decided to take a walk and check out the Jäger stage and Oscar Mbo was on the decks. I will say this: every performance I watched that night was truly beautiful. The artists really poured their hearts out and I could see and feel it. It’s been more than two years since I attended a live event of this magnitude and seeing DJs perform at clubs or events doesn’t count. My friend bought a long-sleeved shirt for R350 and they printed the Cotton Fest logo and other dope brand-related stuff. We were about to go home at around 9pm - I had work in the morning and we were tired. We decided to get one last drink and while we were queueing to get another round, I heard OKMALUMKOOLKAT’s voice and shortly after, a Riky video played. I figured it was the tribute. We were still waiting to order, my battery was low and the thought of it shutting before I captured that moment made me anxious.

I was right, it was the tribute. I left my friend at that bar - I couldn’t miss this for the world! They played a clip of Riky that we saw on the socials. Uncle Vinny jumped on and I was excited! I love his energy. He performed a song and Riky’s DJ cut the song and told him that the people want to go somewhere. In case you don’t know, there’s a viral video of Riky asking the Cotton Fest crowd, during his set, which way they want to go, they point to the left and when the beat drops he moves with them and then they move to the opposite direction. It’s beautiful and powerful. I kept wondering who was going to successfully pull it off that night and Vinny, joined by a group of family and friends, DID. THAT! It was the most exciting moment of my life. Yes, I went THAT WAY and it was an incredibly beautiful moment to be a part of!

Vinny performed Riky’s verses during the tribute, joined by other artists who featured on some of his songs. He even came out with a fur coat on his bare skin at some point; that was very touching. If you know Riky, then you know the significance of that moment. There was a choir that was harmonising some of his songs. Oh my gosh, YOU HAD TO BE THERE! It was such a beautiful tribute; Riky’s death felt even more surreal. It felt like something that was organised to give him his flowers while he’s still alive and he was going to join in on the fun on stage and continue to give a mind-blowing performance. But, alas. There were moments where the crowd stood, jamming, and almost as though watching the tribute in disbelief that he was really gone. At this point, my battery had died. The choir sang a verse from his Family Values album titled Sondela which was accompanied by a video he posted on his IG of him singing the gold-winning Amapiano version while dancing with his wife, Bianca, and kissing her. That was so emotional. I cried.

That song then transitioned into the actual Amapiano song, the last song released before his passing, and other artists who are featured on it hopped on stage to perform their verses. The music was still playing but there was also a silent moment of reckoning. So surreal bro, Riky, dawg?! Really gone?! No ways dawg. That was temporarily interrupted by other groovier songs from his catalogue, until they played the song he last quoted before taking his life – HOME. That was accompanied by footage of him performing the song live and we all stood there watching, emotional and in disbelief. The tribute ended with another viral video of him telling us to love one another. After that, we observed a moment of silence. I had never experienced such a rollercoaster of emotions in one night. My friend had long joined me with our drinks and we agreed that we’d leave after the tribute and well, who were we kidding? Sjava came on and we said, after his performance and so it was with every artist that followed. Lady Du also performed and I was mesmerized! She performed her vocals for Umsebezi Wethu, the uMlando remix she's featured on and brought out a guy to perform it - not sure if it was Toss. Toss is the guy whose video of him moving his hips to uMlando, eventually resulting in the "Mlando Challenge", went viral. She also performed Dakiwe and Woza - even summoned the spirit of Lebo Mathoza, Brown Dash, Mpura and Riky to fill her with the spirit of performing. We left at midnight, only because WE HAD TO.

The tribute was, overall, beautiful but I do wish they’d spent more time rehearsing it. Again, it was dope but it wasn’t….TLEAN. There were glitches in the footage, and moments where some parts looked improvised. But, the festival was the greatest experience of a live event in my life. I swear I felt like splitting myself into three to watch every performance at every stage! I even regretted not attending the previous fests. It was really that dope.

What do I think of Cotton Fest? It is a heart-warming love letter to creatives, lovers of music and fashion. Every creative wants to simply be their authentic selves, create art as they deem fit, express that to people who get it or convert those who don’t and belong. Cotton Fest is exactly that – a home for creatives where people put each other on or collaborate to give dope experiences. What a legacy! We don’t die, we multiply.

