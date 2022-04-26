Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Sheldon Tatchell: My mom wanted me to be a doctor and my dad recommended boxing

26 April 2022 11:53 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Other People's Money
Legends Barbershop
Sheldon Tatchell

Founder of Legends Barbershop Sheldon Tatchell says they currently have 63 shops in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

Sheldon Tatchell founder of Legends Barbershop says the passion for cutting hair started from a young age.

Currently, Legends Barbershop is operating in just over 63 shops in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.

Speaking to Ray White on the Money Show, Tatchell says they are looking at expanding into the rest of Africa this year.

My mother wanted me to be a doctor and my father wanted me to be a boxer. I turned towards my father's side into boxing but it wants my passion, cutting my hair was my passion.

Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barbershop

You have to be a master at what you do and you have to know your industry in and out and you have to be so good that people compare you to one of the best barbers out there. You also have to build that relationship with the customers.

Sheldon Tatchell, Founder - Legends Barbershop

Listen to the full interview below:




