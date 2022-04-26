'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
- Scientists are keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 infections in SA
- CSIR researcher Dr. Ridhwaan Suliman says new infections suggest that a resurgence is upon us
- Dr. Suliman says the previous wave has shown that COVID-19 cases have decoupled from hospitalisations and deaths
- He doesn't believe that government interventions will be necessary
South African scientists are monitoring the rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases across the country.
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, a senior researcher from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), says the data suggests that SA is seeing the start of a resurgence.
Suliman says a new wave is likely when the number of new cases per 100,000 population goes above 5 and when the country's test positivity rate exceeds 10%.
"We're currently sitting at 5.4 new cases per 100,000 population nationally and a test positivity of 15% on average so, it looks likely, having breached those indicators, that this will be a sustained increase", he explains.
RELATED: COVID-19 cases rising but no need to panic just yet - Western Cape Health Dept
Although a surge in infections is expected, Dr. Suliman says it's unlikely that it will be coupled with high hospital admissions or deaths.
He says that fourth wave data has shown that COVID-19 cases have "significantly decoupled" from hospitalisations and deaths.
"There's no indication to expect anything different at this stage", Dr. Suliman says.
Because of this, the researcher argues that there will be no need for government interventions or any new restrictions at this stage.
There's no need at this stage to look at further interventions or restrictions, particularly from a population health perspective. I think, individually, people need to recognise that the risk has increased and they need to exercise more caution.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR
It is looking very likely that this is the start of a resurgence in South Africa. We have seen a rapid rise in the number of confirmed infections as well as test positivity over the past week.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR
While we are seeing this rapid rise in infection and test positivity, I don't there is a need for fear and panic simply because of what we experienced with the fourth or Omicron wave.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - CSIR
We need to understand that South Africa has very large levels of population immunity, in excess of 80%, largely due to a large proportion of the population having been previously infected but also from vaccination or a combination of both.Dr. Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior Researcher - CSIR
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93392334_monochrome-image-of-an-oxygen-mask-medical-device.html
