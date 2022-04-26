ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has moved to disband its women’s league, but no task team has yet been finalised to take the structure to its elective conference.
Most have rejected suggestions that league president and convicted perjurer, Bathabile Dlamini, be appointed as the convener of a task team.
Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.
The ANC has attempted to approach its women’s league with some caution, first setting up a road map and then getting a task team to investigate the differences of opinions and challenges facing the structure.
Eyewitness News understands that it has now decided that the league, whose mandate has expired, must be disbanded.
And while some in the NEC have called for those without any interest in leading the structure to be part of the task team, leaders in the organisation have to also consider those claiming that this looks like a purge of the mighty structure that Bathabile Dlamini commanded.
Others have labelled it factional, questioning why the ANC Women’s League was being punished for not holding a conference over the past two years when the ANC itself had failed to hold its national general council.
Outcomes from the ANC NEC are likely to be made public in the coming days.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
Source : Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
More from Politics
'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended
Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.Read More
Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business.Read More
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week
Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.Read More
'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'
ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the party are.Read More
Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.Read More
I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso
Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.Read More
Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan
John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!
Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.Read More
'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'
702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why
The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.Read More
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN
This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.Read More
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.Read More
Sheldon Tatchell: My mom wanted me to be a doctor and my dad recommended boxing
Founder of Legends Barbershop Sheldon Tatchell says they currently have 63 shops in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho.Read More
Desperate for closure, KZN families continue search for missing loved ones
In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month, scores of people - many of them children - have been left unaccounted for, leaving families across the province in agonising limbo.Read More
'National govt interventions in KZN have really assisted in relief'
Cogta KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila gives an update on the situation in the province.Read More
'Punished for being poor' - activists slam new rules on R350 Covid-19 grant
Presenter John Maytham chats to Isobel Frye, the director of the Social Policy Initiative.Read More
It's not a permanent recusal, Kelly Khumalo's lawyer on being removed from court
Kelly Khumalo's legal representative Magdalene Moonsamy says she wasn't surprised that she was asked to leave.Read More
SA records 30 COVID fatalities, 1,954 new infections
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,333.Read More
Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State
As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as well as an intense resentment towards the South African government.Read More