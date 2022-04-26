'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:12
Executives take home millions : is it a standard or a cause of concern?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof. Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
RMB Series, recorded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:40
Treasury launches the Bounce Bank Support Scheme for Businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saul Levin - Executive Director of TIPS (Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies)
Today at 18:50
The world's richest man to buy Twitter for R690 billion, but why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Common mistakes that people make when they are saving for their retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but s... 26 April 2022 5:03 PM
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National T... 26 April 2022 3:33 PM
'National govt interventions in KZN have really assisted in relief' Cogta KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila gives an update on the situation in the province. 26 April 2022 8:58 AM
View all Local
'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into... 26 April 2022 1:10 PM
Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business. 26 April 2022 10:03 AM
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday. 25 April 2022 4:15 PM
View all Politics
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform? Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an ed... 26 April 2022 4:01 PM
Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber. 26 April 2022 11:51 AM
View all Business
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral... 26 April 2022 7:20 AM
Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed? Pippa Hudson speaks to labour law consultant Mike Bagraim about the legal implications of pet-friendly restaurants. 26 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
View all Entertainment
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents. 22 April 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged. 26 April 2022 8:52 AM
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB. 22 April 2022 10:32 AM
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters! Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog... 22 April 2022 7:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Politics

'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended

26 April 2022 1:10 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SCOPA
ANC
IFP
DA
Mkhulekwa Hlengwa
Busi Mavuso

Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the National Assembly Speaker to investigate the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa over his war-of-words with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso last week at a parliamentary meeting.

Hlengwa repremanded Mavuso for saying that the African National Congress was responsible for Eskom's woes leading to him ordering her to leave the meeting.

RELATED: I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

Mandy Wiener chats to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into his conduct.

Scopa is the committee that whistleblowers go to when they have information that Parliament needs to know. Regardless of whether you agree with what the person is telling you, you have to allow them to give you their story.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip - DA

Mazzone says all Mavuso was doing was mentioning a political party that she felt was to blame for the mess at Eskom.

Hlengwa's conduct will scare anyone who has information for Parliament as now it is well known if you have a problem with the ANC, you can't bring it to Parliament.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief whip - DA

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Politics

ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league

26 April 2022 12:24 PM

Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.

Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy

26 April 2022 10:03 AM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business.

Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week

25 April 2022 4:15 PM

Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday.

'Eskom mess is not only from ANC but from corporate too, don't point fingers'

25 April 2022 11:22 AM

ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi says the African National Congress is not responsible for the mess at Eskom, but individuals in the party are.

Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'

25 April 2022 10:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

I won't be told to behave like I'm a naughty school girl - Busisiwe Mavuso

25 April 2022 9:05 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso about the heated meeting that saw Mavuso told to leave.

Mkhwebane going after judges as part of deeply twisted delay tactics - Maughan

22 April 2022 9:29 AM

John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

'SA needs one-stop shop for infrastructure finance to get projects delivered'

21 April 2022 7:52 PM

702 business correspondent Motheo Khoaripe reports back from a symposium on govt's infrastructure target - on The Money Show

Andile Lungisa questions communication around ANC EC conference postponement

21 April 2022 6:17 PM

Although it was communicated to the media that the conference was cancelled over disputes, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa says is not what was communicated to them.

'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'

Local

ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league

Politics Local

Desperate for closure, KZN families continue search for missing loved ones

Local

EWN Highlights

Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why

26 April 2022 5:03 PM

Motion of no confidence against City of Joburg's Vasco Da Gama withdrawn

26 April 2022 4:00 PM

Reagen Allen officially replaces Fritz as Community Safety MEC

26 April 2022 3:57 PM

