Codling moth a threat to SA citrus exports to Europe
Some South African citrus exported to the Europe region may be banned if a vote on the new cold treatment regulations is passed.
The European Union’s (EU) standing committee on plant, animal, food and feed will discuss the false codling moth (FCM), which feeds on many species of crops, including citrus this week.
Deon Joubert, who is part of a special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters, speaks to John Perlman on what codling moth is and how it affects you and I.
The false coddling moth is a small moth that has a quality impact on the fruit and citrus in general but it is well controlled.Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters
We have exported between 800,000 tons to a million to the EU and the UK annually. The systems we apply for food going to Europe have been so successful.Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters
Listen to the full interview below:
