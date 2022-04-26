Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 26 April 2022 7:36 PM
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on an... 26 April 2022 6:38 PM
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but s... 26 April 2022 5:03 PM
View all Local
'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into... 26 April 2022 1:10 PM
Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business. 26 April 2022 10:03 AM
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday. 25 April 2022 4:15 PM
View all Politics
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education' Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show 26 April 2022 8:18 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Business
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform? Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an ed... 26 April 2022 4:01 PM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral... 26 April 2022 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us Mike Wills speaks to Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University. 26 April 2022 6:49 PM
MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged. 26 April 2022 8:52 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store

26 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
clothing retail
Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson

'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week Rice's pick for his hero is local clothing manufacturer Jonsson Workwear.

@ hangaom/123rf.com

The advertising guru notes that retail advertising is difficult because of the temptation to go short-term with inexpensively-produced ads, for example a retail clothing brand with a price promotion.

Jonsson Workwear has come up with a little something extra.

I'm always impressed by brands that are in the retail space and do something a little different... Specialist brand Jonsson Workwear makes clothing for bad conditions and bad weather...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They're making a service available in all their regional outlets whereby you can get your new [company] jacket embroidered with your logo or your company message, actually in the store...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a tiny differentiating point... It's always the smaller things that make the difference..

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Jonsson discussion at 11:39):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store




26 April 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
heroes and zeros
clothing retail
Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson

More from Business

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'

26 April 2022 8:18 PM

Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work

26 April 2022 7:36 PM

Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'

26 April 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital) about the pay structure in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

26 April 2022 5:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

26 April 2022 4:01 PM

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates

26 April 2022 11:51 AM

Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert

26 April 2022 10:47 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement

25 April 2022 8:21 PM

Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng's municipalities are owed R79.4 billion - Maile

25 April 2022 2:55 PM

The majority of the debt is owed by household consumers and this covers only the period categorised in over ninety days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'

26 April 2022 8:18 PM

Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work

26 April 2022 7:36 PM

Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

26 April 2022 4:01 PM

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives

26 April 2022 1:30 PM

Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene

26 April 2022 7:20 AM

Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral communication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?

26 April 2022 6:41 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to labour law consultant Mike Bagraim about the legal implications of pet-friendly restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend

25 April 2022 10:46 AM

As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA

25 April 2022 7:33 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans

23 April 2022 7:29 AM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can travel to around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Just Duet’ father-daughter singing duo release album after going viral

22 April 2022 6:30 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Adrian and Emma-Jean Galliard about their musical journey following their viral video in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us

26 April 2022 6:49 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

26 April 2022 5:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music

26 April 2022 8:52 AM

A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'

22 April 2022 10:32 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!

22 April 2022 7:56 AM

Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it

21 April 2022 8:05 PM

Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men?

20 April 2022 2:40 PM

Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant matters, writes Thulile Khanyile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model

19 April 2022 7:17 AM

Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'

Local

ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league

Politics Local

Desperate for closure, KZN families continue search for missing loved ones

Local

EWN Highlights

Fire chief attributes cut hoses during Langa fire to panic, not sabotage

26 April 2022 7:30 PM

LGBTI festival is a place to call home in a world of threats and violence

26 April 2022 7:25 PM

Alleged Klawer child killer to undergo psychiatric evaluation

26 April 2022 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA