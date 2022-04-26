Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store





Every week The Money Show asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week Rice's pick for his hero is local clothing manufacturer Jonsson Workwear.

The advertising guru notes that retail advertising is difficult because of the temptation to go short-term with inexpensively-produced ads, for example a retail clothing brand with a price promotion.

Jonsson Workwear has come up with a little something extra.

I'm always impressed by brands that are in the retail space and do something a little different... Specialist brand Jonsson Workwear makes clothing for bad conditions and bad weather... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They're making a service available in all their regional outlets whereby you can get your new [company] jacket embroidered with your logo or your company message, actually in the store... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a tiny differentiating point... It's always the smaller things that make the difference.. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Jonsson discussion at 11:39):

