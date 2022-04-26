Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store
Every week The Money Show asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week Rice's pick for his hero is local clothing manufacturer Jonsson Workwear.
The advertising guru notes that retail advertising is difficult because of the temptation to go short-term with inexpensively-produced ads, for example a retail clothing brand with a price promotion.
Jonsson Workwear has come up with a little something extra.
I'm always impressed by brands that are in the retail space and do something a little different... Specialist brand Jonsson Workwear makes clothing for bad conditions and bad weather...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They're making a service available in all their regional outlets whereby you can get your new [company] jacket embroidered with your logo or your company message, actually in the store...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a tiny differentiating point... It's always the smaller things that make the difference..Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Jonsson discussion at 11:39):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store
More from Business
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'
The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.Read More
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education'
Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money ShowRead More
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
'Sibanye CEO's R300m payday - SA business must do some introspection'
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital) about the pay structure in SA.Read More
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.Read More
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?
Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.Read More
Municipalities trying to squeeze more money out of game farmers by hiking rates
Presenter Ray White interviews Jacques Blaauw, the chairperson of the Thabazimbi Business Chamber.Read More
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert
Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.Read More
FNB survey says retail property showing signs of improvement
Household sector and property strategist at FNB, John Loos, speaks about the retail sector and what FNB found from the survey.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives
Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.Read More
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene
Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral communication.Read More
Legal Talk: Are pet-friendly restaurants allowed?
Pippa Hudson speaks to labour law consultant Mike Bagraim about the legal implications of pet-friendly restaurants.Read More
Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend
As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.Read More
Come back or quit: Return-to-work ultimatums 'gaining momentum' in SA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jack Hammer's managing director for Africa, Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Top travel destinations for TV and movie fans
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Gaby Brondani who highlighted some of the best public spaces fans of various shows and movies can travel to around the world.Read More
More from Opinion
FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us
Mike Wills speaks to Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University.Read More
MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music
A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged.Read More
Rand rollercoaster: 'It could be anywhere between now and December'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, head of FX Execution at RMB.Read More
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Oh well, welcome to the Republic of Looters!
Premier Sihle Zikalala has looted water and the poor people for whom it was meant are not a priority; this is indeed a dog-eat-dog world.Read More
Check that your home is insured for REPLACEMENT value - insurers won't do it
Replacement versus market value - consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares valuable insurance advice on The Money Show.Read More
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men?
Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant matters, writes Thulile Khanyile.Read More
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time
Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?Read More