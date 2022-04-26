Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 26 April 2022 7:36 PM
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on an... 26 April 2022 6:38 PM
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but s... 26 April 2022 5:03 PM
View all Local
'Hlengwa's conduct will scare whistleblowers' - DA wants Scopa chair suspended Democratic Alliance chief whip Natasha Mazzone says the party is asking for Hlengwa to be suspended pending an investigation into... 26 April 2022 1:10 PM
Outa welcomes ANC move that private companies should play bigger role in economy Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says the government must be an enabler of competition and safe business. 26 April 2022 10:03 AM
Joint MKMVA conference set to kick off in East London this week Chair of the peace and stability sub-committee, David Mahlobo, confirmed that it would sit from Thursday to Saturday. 25 April 2022 4:15 PM
View all Politics
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
'For most of us education policy not the best way to save for child's education' Advice from Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) on saving for your child's education - on The Money Show 26 April 2022 8:18 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Business
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform? Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an ed... 26 April 2022 4:01 PM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
Brunch with Gogo Mahlodi: A conversation about spiritual hygiene Eyewitness News caught up with Gogo Mahlodi, who will be hosting a brunch on spiritual hygiene and the body as a site of ancestral... 26 April 2022 7:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind... 21 April 2022 7:24 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Sport
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2022 9:14 AM
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:13 AM
Can you eat bread with banana? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 April 2022 9:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather. 26 April 2022 10:47 AM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
Workwear manufacturer will customise your company's gear, in-store 'It's the smaller things that make the difference' - Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 26 April 2022 9:49 PM
FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us Mike Wills speaks to Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University. 26 April 2022 6:49 PM
MELANIE TRIEGAARDT: From CDs to streaming ... 28 years of enduring SA music A lot has taken place both societally and in South Africa’s music scene between the time that Kwaito and Amapiano emerged. 26 April 2022 8:52 AM
View all Opinion
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Twitter
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Elon Musk
Duncan McLeod
Free Speech
Elon Musk twitter
Twitter buyout

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.
© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk has finally succeeded in buying social media platform Twitter.

The $44 billion deal (around R690 billion) was sealed on Tuesday morning.

Social media was flooded with speculation around how the billionaire entrepreneur will carry through on his pledge to make Twitter a platform for free speech.

RELATED: Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means" tweeted Musk.

So what happens next?

It's difficult to tell says Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, in conversation with Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield).

What he's found particularly interesting about this deal, says McLeod, is that that the Tesla boss declined to do any due diligence.

Normally when you do an acquisition of this kind you ask to see the books... You get the accountants and the auditors in and make sure that what you're buying is actually what was advertised!

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Musk didn't do that at all. He actually declined to see any of their books beyond what Twitter publishes through the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) as part of its listing in New York.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

I think he just bought the thing on a whim! I don't think he knows yet what he's going to do with it. Certainly investors are worried that his focus is going to move away from Tesla - the Tesla share price is currently down about 10%...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The SA-born billionaire entrepreneur might run into trouble allowing unfettered free speech with his new acquisiton says McLeod.

It's going to be fascinating to see what he does and whether this promise to turn Twitter into this paragon of free speech is going to be workable or if he's going to run into real world issues which I suspect he will, given that the EU for example has already said 'well wait a minute, you're going to have to comply with EU laws around data and privacy'...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Every country around the world is developing legislation in that regard... Whether this is going to be a free speech free-for-all, I'm not sure about that...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'




