Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work

National Treasury has launched the Bounce Back Support Scheme for businesses, first referred to in the Budget Speech in February.

Government says it wants to facilitate the recovery of businesses beyond the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns by providing them with additional funding.

This will take the form of loan guarantees.

R15 billion will be available in the loan guarantee scheme, with a smaller R5 billion equity-linked scheme to be introduced later this year.

Criteria for eligibility include a maximum turnover of R100 million per year.

Businesses will be required to bay back the loan within five years after any deferred interest period agreed to by the lenders.

... loans are to be granted at a preferential capped rate (repo plus 6.5%). Government and lenders (participating banks, DFIs and nonbank SME finance providers) are sharing the risk of non-repayment of these loans with government taking the first 20.5% of losses. National Treasury statement

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

It's for businesses that want to bounce back given what we've had in the last two years - Covid, the unrest, and the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

They've got to speak to their bank or lender... We've got one bank signed up... We are talking to other banks and DFIs (Development Finance Institutions) and small business lenders to try and get as many of them on board. Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

The business will have to show to their lender that a loan would help, because the lender is using their own money... Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Momoniat says this scheme will be complemented by the equity-linked scheme to be introduced later.

Treasury expects to have a much bigger list of potential lenders within the next month.

