Today at 18:12
Executives take home millions : is it a standard or a cause of concern?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof. Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
RMB Series, recorded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:40
Treasury launches the Bounce Bank Support Scheme for Businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saul Levin - Executive Director of TIPS (Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies)
Today at 18:50
The world's richest man to buy Twitter for R690 billion, but why?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Common mistakes that people make when they are saving for their retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
No Items to show
Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

26 April 2022 4:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

JOHANNESBURG - Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made a successful bid for Twitter and is officially buying the platform for $44 billion.

Musk says he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech, that this is the bedrock of a society and Twitter is the metaphorical time square.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO at World Wide Worx, about what the impact could be of the billionaire taking over this platform.

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

Goldstuck believes that the biggest change will be to the business side of Twitter and how it is run. He also believes that Musk has definitely shown his success in that regard.

The most significant shift I think will be in the business model of Twitter. Everyone is on their high horse about free speech... but the real impact be on how its run as a business and there Musk has a fantastic track record of proving that he can execute in business.

Arthur Goldstuck, tech analyst for World Wide Worx

Musk is not the first billionaire to buy a public platform like this, as Amazon founder', Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post a few years ago.

While some have expressed concern over Musk taking over the platform, Goldstuck says we should hope this move is a show of ego rather than control.

Whether this change of ownership is positive or not, it seems only time will tell.

Listen to the full interview below to find out more.


