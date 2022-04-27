COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus
After more than two years of the pandemic and with the fifth wave of COVDI-19 seeming inevitable at this point, studies seem to show that South Africans are not interested in hearing about the virus anymore.
Business Insider journalist, Philip De Wet, speaks to John Maytham about how South Africans seem to have lost all interest in the coronavirus. (Scroll up to listen to interview.)
According to De Wet, one of the ways we can see this is through the declining vaccination rate.
Even though only 45% of South Africans are vaccinated, vaccinations have slowed down substantially.
In addition to this, South Africans are not reading about COVID-19 the way they previously did in the early days of the pandemic.
People reading any kind of article relating to COVID-19 in South Africa has dropped quite fast… South Africans just don’t care for this pandemic anymore.Philip De Wet, Business Insider journalist
While we might not want to hear about it, the fifth wave is coming... if we are not cautious and there are high levels of infection and we could see the rise of new variants, which could once again have devastating effects.
This article first appeared on EWN : COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
More from Local
ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions
The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.Read More
Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration
As South Africa commemorates 28 years since the country's first democratic elections, many citizens question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.Read More
Ramaphosa in Middelburg to lead South Africa's Freedom Day celebrations
Freedom Day, as it is popularly known, commemorates the first democratic elections in the country.Read More
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new
In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on and water running from taps.Read More
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why
The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.Read More
Codling moth a threat to SA citrus exports to Europe
Deon Joubert, who is part of a special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters, speaks to John Perlman about the codling moth and the threat that it poses to SA citrus exports to Europe.Read More
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN
This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.Read More
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.Read More
ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.Read More