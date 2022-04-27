Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have raised concerns whether Freedom Day is still worth celebrating almost three decades later.
Eyewitnesses News took to the streets of Joburg to speak to people - many said that the high unemployment rate, especially amongst the youth, was worrying and this meant that there was not much to celebrate on this Freedom Day.
As we commemorate 28 years since our first democratic elections, many question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.
Some of the youth that Eyewitness News spoke to said that this was just another public holiday.
"When you say free, what are we free from? What is freedom? Freedom in exchange for what? Nothing is for free. If we're free, what did we exchange it with?" one young man asked.
"I'm off to work. It's just another Wednesday in the week," another man said.
"I see it as an international thing. It's a reminder that we need to take control and we also need to work towards a better nation," an optimistic young man said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Are we free? SA youth question Freedom Day celebration
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions
The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.Read More
Ramaphosa in Middelburg to lead South Africa's Freedom Day celebrations
Freedom Day, as it is popularly known, commemorates the first democratic elections in the country.Read More
COVID-19 fatigue: South Africans are tired of hearing about coronavirus
Even though only 45% of South Africans are vaccinated, vaccinations have slowed down substantially.Read More
Help for small businesses: How government's 'Bounce Back' scheme will work
Ray White discusses the Bounce Back Support Scheme with Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
For eThekwini residents in KZN, being in the dark with no water is nothing new
In the aftermath of recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini residents face a new challenge - being able to keep the lights on and water running from taps.Read More
Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why
The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.Read More
Codling moth a threat to SA citrus exports to Europe
Deon Joubert, who is part of a special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters, speaks to John Perlman about the codling moth and the threat that it poses to SA citrus exports to Europe.Read More
Ramaphosa commits to stringent oversight measures on funds earmarked for KZN
This includes real-time audits by the office of the Auditor-General and stronger reporting requirements demanded by the National Treasury.Read More
'SA facing COVID-19 resurgence but deaths and hospital cases likely to stay low'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.Read More
ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league
Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.Read More