ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Ismail Abramjee sent an SMS to Parliament's advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC that has now stalled Mkhwebane's interdict battle.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:23
Freedom Day: Anton Harber says it is worth remembering that our freedom of expression is both valuable and vulnerable- we cannot take it for granted.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Harber, broadcast journalism expert
Today at 12:27
Freedom day: women and girls still not free from the shackles of violence.- Amnesty International.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed, Amnesty International South Africa Executive Director
Today at 12:37
Operation Dudula in Rustenberg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
EMS in KZN continues with its efforts in retrieving of missing bodies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor
Today at 12:45
Settlement Reached in Bus Wage Negotiations NUMSA considers final 6% wage increase.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Today at 12:52
COSATU shocked by government's unilateral and callous decision to eviscerate the R350 Special Relief Dispensation (SRD) Grant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:56
James Delaney raising money for The Wilds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Delany, artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
Why the telecom business needs to open up to new players
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intellect
Today at 18:48
Start-up company, Delta Education, creates an app to help solve complex mathematics problems
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tiago Brazier - co-founder of Delta Educatio
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual Dawie Kriel, Head of Business Development at EP Refrigeration
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Kriel
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Saul Kornik, CEO and Founder at Kena Health
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saul Kornik - Founder and CEO at Kena Health
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions

27 April 2022 8:55 AM
by Tshidi Madia
The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to bar anyone who’s stepped aside from standing to be elected in any position, as it tightens measures around the contentious 2017 resolution.

In a statement following its special NEC on Tuesday, it noted the confusion and reputational damage stemming from its own branches electing those implicated in criminality back into leadership positions.

Earlier this month, the ANC’s biggest region re-elected corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chair.

READ MORE:Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANCMpumalanga treasurer Msibi reminded of decision to ‘step aside’ from ANC

Last month, Mpumalanga delegates elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer.

The resolution was finalised and implemented last year.

It has cost ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule his office, as he was summarily suspended for failing to step aside.

Following embarrassing episodes for the ANC, where it's had to explain why leaders – one facing murder charges and another graft accusations - were re-elected while having stepped aside.

The party is now tightening measures and trying to prevent those affected by the contentious resolution from being eligible to lead in the organisation.

In its statement, the governing party stresses that stepping aside is key in the mission for the organisation to renew itself.

It also reiterates that the ANC wants leaders who are above reproach.

There’s been widespread criticism of the ANC, as those facing serious charges are nominated and elected in absentia at its conferences.

On Thursday treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who’s the acting secretary-general, will give more details on this and other matters.

It is expected that he will give insights on what must happen to those already elected.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NEC bars members who've stepped aside from standing for leadership positions




