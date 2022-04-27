Women and girls still aren't free from shackes of GBV - Amnesty International SA
- Amnesty International SA says women and girls still aren't safe in South Africa
- The organisation says the state continues to fail women who continue to face horrendous crimes against them
Amnesty International South Africa says it is difficult to celebrate Freedom Day when so many women and children in South Africa are not safe.
Despite 28 years of freedom, women and girls continue to face horrendous incidents of violence in the country.
Amnesty International SA's executive director Shenilla Mohamed says the government should use Freedom Day to reflect on its obligation to ensure that women and girls are protected.
Gender-based violence and femicide appear to be getting worse in South Africa, Mohamed says.
The quarterly crime statistics released in February showed that 11,315 people were raped between October and December 2021.
These were only cases of rape that were reported to the police.
According to Mohamed, the state and the criminal justice system keep failing women and children, starting at the level of policing.
While we have all this rhetoric and all these pieces of paper in place, the situation is not getting any better. In fact, it's actually getting a lot worse.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
We have a lot of plans, we have a lot of rhetoric, we have a lot of statements being made by the president and by government officials and we have three new laws added onto laws that were already pretty solid... but we are seeing that women are still unsafe.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
Every day we are seeing children or women either being abducted, murdered, raped or brutalised.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive director - Amnesty International South Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Women and girls still aren't free from shackes of GBV - Amnesty International SA
